'Ultimate sea view' is captured at St Abb's Head

St Abb's Image copyright William Pollard
Image caption Beams by William Pollard was judged to be the best overall image

An image of the lighthouse at St Abb's Head in the Borders has been judged the UK's Ultimate Sea View.

William Pollard's photograph took top spot in the competition run by the Shipwrecked Mariners' Society (SMS).

Images from the Outer Hebrides, St Kilda, Sidmouth and Newquay won four other categories.

Sea view competition Image copyright John Roberts
Image caption John Roberts' image Mackerel Fishing - Homeward Bound from the Outer Hebrides won the working at sea category

Chief executive of the SMS, Commodore Malcolm Williams, said judging had been a difficult task.

"We had over 1,300 entries for the competition from over 400 people from right across the United Kingdom," he said.

"Not only did we see a record number of entries this year, the quality was very high, making the judging an extremely difficult process."

Surfer Image copyright Roy Curtis
Image caption The people and recreation section was won by Roy Curtis with Surfing into the Wind taken in Newquay

Fellow judge Nigel Atherton, editor of Amateur Photographer, added: "We were blessed with some really fantastic entries this year, with a series of captivating, technically-accomplished and emotive shots ending up on the shortlist.

"Of the few years I've enjoyed judging this competition, this was certainly the most difficult.

"It's so pleasing to see so many talented photographers submit their images in support of the charity's crucial work."

Stacks of St Kilda Image copyright John Dyer
Image caption The Stacs of St Kilda by John Dyer took the coastal views award
Award winner Image copyright Alex Iacobet
Image caption The Tide that Never Came by Alex Iacobet in Sidmouth won the ships and wrecks category

All images are copyrighted.

