Dumfries restaurant fire 'not suspicious'

Image caption The investigation reviewed CCTV footage of the incident

A joint police and fire service investigation has concluded there were no suspicious circumstances in a blaze which destroyed a Dumfries restaurant.

Little Italy on the town's Moffat Road went up in flames in the early hours of 30 August.

An investigation was carried out on Monday afternoon which also included a review of CCTV footage.

Police confirmed that, following the probe, they were not treating the incident as suspicious.