Glasgow man admits Beattock fatal crash charge

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Michael Anderson died in the crash on the A701 last year

A motorist has admitted driving carelessly and causing the death of another man in a crash near Beattock.

The accident on the A701 in February last year claimed the life of Michael Anderson, 51, from Dalbeattie.

John McVeigh, 35, of Glasgow, admitted losing control of his car, causing it to enter the opposite carriageway and collide with Mr Anderson's vehicle.

Sentence at Dumfries Sheriff Court was deferred until 4 October for background reports.

The court was told that investigations had shown that Mr Anderson had braked to try to avoid the collision but the cars met head-on.

Fiscal depute Jennifer McGill said: "There were no mechanical faults that could have contributed to the accident."

Mr Anderson died as a result of multiple injuries while McVeigh was trapped in his car and suffered leg injuries.

An advocate for McVeigh said he wanted to apologise to the relatives and friends of Mr Anderson for the tragic death.