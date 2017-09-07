Town centre 'mass exodus' fears over Next store move

Image copyright PA

Traders have raised concerns of a "mass exodus" from Dumfries town centre if a prominent store is allowed to move.

Next wants to leave the Loreburne Centre and switch to a unit at the out-of-town Cuckoo Bridge retail park.

It said that turnover had fallen by 40% since it had opened and there were no town centre sites suitable for the way its business had developed.

However, councillors are being advised to reject the plans saying that argument had not been proven.

Property firm NewRiver, which submitted the application for the move, said the Loreburne Centre unit no longer suited the Next business model.

It said there had been a "change in focus" from primarily fashion to one that included a range of both fashion and home goods.

'Dangerous precedent'

It added that more floorspace was required and it had found no preferable locations in the town centre.

The proposed move to Cuckoo Bridge would also create about 40 new jobs.

The plan has been opposed by Dumfries Retailers Association, the Loreburne Centre and a group which recently bought the nearby Southergate Centre.

They have argued that approval of the application would represent a "major change in the planning strategy" and set an "extremely dangerous precedent, which could herald a mass exodus of retailers from the town".

They said the "irreversible economic downturn" that the town centre would suffer if approval was given could not be ignored.

Planning committee councillors are being advised to turn down the application for the unit at the Cuckoo Bridge site to be developed to allow Next to move in.