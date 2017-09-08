Pub chain seeks stake in Galashiels butcher's shop

Image copyright Google Image caption The pub hopes to expand into the former butcher's shop next door

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon is looking to expand one its Borders businesses into a neighbouring butcher's shop.

It has submitted an application to Scottish Borders Council for its plans to extend the Hunters Hall in Galashiels.

The proposal would see the pub expanded into the former butcher's next door and also provide an outdoor dining area.

The building is within the town's conservation area and changes to the shop front are said to be "very minor".