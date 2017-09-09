Pensioner loses life savings in Dumfries home raid

Image copyright Google Image caption The man's home in Carnegie Street, Dumfermline, was targeted in the overnight robbery

A pensioner has lost his life savings after jewellery and money worth a six-figure sum was stolen in a raid on his house in Dumfries.

The 75-year-old man was away from home for the night when the robbery took place between 17:00 on Thursday and 11:30 on Friday.

Items including jewellery, watches and cash, including American dollars, were stolen.

Some of the money taken was in £100 notes.

Police Scotland said officers were checking CCTV around the house in the town's Carnegie Street and making local inquiries in an effort to trace the person or persons responsible.

Sentimental value

Det Con Lee Moscrop, of Dumfries CID, said: "The householder is heartbroken at what's happened.

"Not only have his life savings been stolen, jewellery which is of tremendous sentimental value to him and his family has also been taken.

"Whether or not the thief or thieves knew what they were looking for or whether this was an opportunist who broke in, has still to be established but I would ask anyone who may have seen someone or a couple of people they didn't recognise hanging about the street near to or at the house in the past few days to contact police.

"Or maybe you saw, for example, a car in the area that you did not recognise? If you did, then please contact police.

"Some of the cash taken was in £100 notes. To the everyday person on the street, these are rarely seen. So if you are a business dealing in currency and someone comes in using notes of that value, and if you have any suspicions about them, please get in touch."