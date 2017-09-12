Image copyright Met Office

Weather warnings for strong winds and heavy rain have been issued for much of southern Scotland.

The Met Office said winds could gust up to 75mph in exposed places from 20:00 on Tuesday until 10:00 on Wednesday.

It said there was a chance of travel disruption and potential power cuts and damage to trees and possibly buildings.

The yellow "be aware" rain warning runs from 17:00 on Tuesday until 08:00 on Wednesday with a "small chance" of flooding of homes and businesses.