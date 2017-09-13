Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The council is being asked to recognise the "positive potential" for the region's economy

A council is being urged to strongly support a "once in a generation" chance to boost the south of Scotland economy.

The Scottish government announced plans to create a new enterprise agency for the area earlier this year.

Interim arrangements will be put in place by the end of this year ahead of it becoming fully operational in 2020.

A report to Scottish Borders Council has advised its executive committee to recognise the "positive potential" the move has for the region.

It said the project could improve the level of investment in economic growth, enterprise, skills and innovation across the south of Scotland.

'Building blocks'

The new agency will cover both the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

Councillors will be told the two-year interim arrangements will allow the development of a clear economic plan and allow "crucial building blocks" to be put in place for the new organisation.

The report urges support for the initiative but also warns that transforming the region's economy will not be achieved without a "significant uplift in resources and investment".