Tractor fire closes A75 near Annan
- 18 September 2017
- From the section South Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The A75 in Dumfries and Galloway has been closed in both directions for a time as a result of a tractor fire.
The incident was reported at about 11:20 about one mile west of Annan.
There were reports of heavy traffic and long tailbacks around the burning vehicle. One lane was reopened by about 13:00.
Drivers have been advised to expect delays or try to take an alternative route if possible.