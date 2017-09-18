South Scotland

Tractor fire closes A75 near Annan

Tractor Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption The road was shut in both directions as a result of the fire

The A75 in Dumfries and Galloway has been closed in both directions for a time as a result of a tractor fire.

The incident was reported at about 11:20 about one mile west of Annan.

There were reports of heavy traffic and long tailbacks around the burning vehicle. One lane was reopened by about 13:00.

Drivers have been advised to expect delays or try to take an alternative route if possible.

