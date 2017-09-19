Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The excavator, similar to the one pictured, was driven off from the industrial estate

Thieves have made off with a large excavator worth about £75,000 from a south of Scotland industrial estate.

The raid took place at the KN Training site on the Broom Industrial Estate at Newbie, near Annan, overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

The digger is orange and was new in April 2017.

Det Sgt Colin McKinstry said it appeared to have been driven through a security fence and then loaded onto another vehicle to be taken away.

"A low loader type trailer is the likeliest form of transport," he said.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have been on the road between Annan and Newbie on Wednesday or early Thursday morning to get in touch if they saw anything which might help us in this inquiry."