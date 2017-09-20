Man arrested over Robert Burns' mausoleum vandalism
- 20 September 2017
South Scotland
A man has been arrested following an incident in which paint was daubed on the burial place of Scotland's national bard Robert Burns in Dumfries.
Other gravestones and church doors were also targeted in St Michael's churchyard in the early hours of Monday morning.
Police Scotland confirmed a man had been arrested and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.
A short statement thanked the public for its response to the incident.