Image copyright Google Image caption The DWP wants to move out of its current base into retail units

The Department for Work and Pensions has lodged an appeal against rejection of its plans to move a job centre.

It wanted to switch from behind Galashiels High Street to empty retail units on Douglas Bridge.

However, Scottish Borders Council turned down the proposal as the "loss of prime retail floor space" in a prominent location.

The appeal argues that bringing more than 150 people a day into the area would help enhance the town centre.

SBC decided the move into the former Internacionale outlet was not appropriate in a "principal shopping street" and "key approach to the town centre".

The DWP has now taken the case to the Scottish government.

Its lease on current premises at New Reiver House runs out in April and it had hoped to have the units renovated in time to move.

It said the job centre would be appropriate use of the building and could enhance the "flexibility, vitality and viability" of the area.