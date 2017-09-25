A council leader has warned service cuts are "inevitable" in the face of a large funding gap forecast.

A report to Dumfries and Galloway Council warns that figure could be as much as £98m over the next five years.

Elaine Murray said the council had already made major cuts in staff numbers in recent years.

She said that any further savings required would have to be delivered at the cost of services with employees already under extreme pressure.

"It is a warning which we can't avoid having to face if austerity continues," she said.

"We have cut back and cut back and cut back.

"Hundreds of staff have left Dumfries and Galloway Council - people are having to take on a lot more responsibility at a lower level than they have ever had to do before."

Ms Murray said that was a situation which could not continue forever.

"It is putting a huge amount of stress on council employees at all levels and ultimately we would have to pare back what we do," she said.

"That is inevitable if you continue to face cut after cut, year after year after year."