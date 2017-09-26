South Scotland

DG One centre independent inquiry remit examined

DG One works
Image caption DG One had to close completely in 2014

Councillors are meeting to agree the remit of an inquiry into construction faults at a £17m leisure centre.

The "independent, comprehensive and unfettered" investigation into the DG One project in Dumfries will cost about £250,000.

It will look at a wide range of issues affecting the flagship building.

A proposed timetable for the inquiry would see a full report delivered to Dumfries and Galloway Council by March next year.

DG One opened in 2008 but had to close completely in 2014 after suffering a string of problems.

A long-running legal wrangle meant it took nearly two years before the council reached a settlement with original contractors to allow the current repairs project to begin with a different firm.

However, that £10m remedial programme is set to run at least £3m over budget after further problems with the building emerged.

