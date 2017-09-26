Image caption DG One had to close completely in 2014

Councillors are meeting to agree the remit of an inquiry into construction faults at a £17m leisure centre.

The "independent, comprehensive and unfettered" investigation into the DG One project in Dumfries will cost about £250,000.

It will look at a wide range of issues affecting the flagship building.

A proposed timetable for the inquiry would see a full report delivered to Dumfries and Galloway Council by March next year.

DG One opened in 2008 but had to close completely in 2014 after suffering a string of problems.

A long-running legal wrangle meant it took nearly two years before the council reached a settlement with original contractors to allow the current repairs project to begin with a different firm.

However, that £10m remedial programme is set to run at least £3m over budget after further problems with the building emerged.