Image copyright MJ Richardson Image caption An inspection found national standards for safe and effective patient care were not being met

A string of improvements in nutritional care for older people is being sought at the Borders General Hospital.

An unannounced inspection of the site near Melrose in June found national standards for safe and effective patient care were not being met.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) outlined 10 areas where it wanted to see action and four of good practice.

NHS Borders said some changes had already been made and an action plan would tackle other improvement areas.

The inspection visit took place between 12 and 14 June this year.

It noted areas where the hospital was performing well and also areas for improvement, including:

Positive patient feedback relating to food quality and choices

Flexible approach taken by kitchen staff in trying to meet patient needs/requests

A lack of governance and leadership for nutritional care meant that national standards for safe and effective patient care are not being met

A lack of training to provide the knowledge and skills required to meet patients' food, fluid and nutritional care needs

Senior inspector Ian Smith said the HIS expected NHS Borders to address all the areas for improvement identified.

The health board's medical director, Dr Cliff Sharp, said it acknowledged and accepted the findings of the report.

He commended staff for the positive findings and said a plan had been put in place to address the issues highlighted.

A "back to basics" programme has also been launched to ensure all improvements are "embedded and sustained".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Services for the elderly were described as "weak" in three categories

Meanwhile, a separate inspection has found health and social care services in the Scottish Borders are delivering "some positive outcomes" for older people but also have "key weaknesses".

The inspection was carried out between October 2016 and February 2017 by the Care Inspectorate and HIS.

Across nine key indicators, one was found to be "good", five "adequate" and three "weak".

Scottish Borders Health and Social Care Partnership said progress had been made since the time of the inspection and other areas were being targeted for improvement.

Tracey Logan, chief executive of Scottish Borders Council, said the authority found it "difficult to understand" why the "excellent work" of staff had not been "as positively reflected as it might have been".

"We shall continue to work with the inspectors to finalise our action plan, which is the consolidation of a range of plans which the partnership has in place, and assist them as they revisit our services over the next year," she added.