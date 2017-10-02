Image copyright Getty Images

Plans for a wind farm on the same site in the Borders as a project previously rejected by the Scottish government have been refused by councillors.

Gilston Hill Wind Farm Ltd wanted to put up seven turbines on land north west of Gilston Farm, near Heriot.

A 16-turbine project in the same area - straddling the boundary with Midlothian - was turned down in 2013.

Scottish Borders Council's planning committee unanimously rejected the new plan due to landscape impact concerns.

Developers said that the latest proposals had a "much smaller layout footprint", which would "dramatically" reduce that effect.

However, a report to councillors recommended it should not proceed.

In addition to landscape impact, concerns were also raised about the effect on badgers and monitoring air traffic in the area.