Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Michael Anderson died in the crash on the A701 last year

A man who lost control of his car and caused the death of another motorist in a crash near Beattock has been given a community payback order.

A court heard John McVeigh, of Glasgow, had suffered a "momentary lapse of attention".

Michael Anderson, 51, of Dalbeattie, died in the accident on the A701 in February last year.

At Dumfries Sheriff Court, McVeigh was ordered to carry out 200 hours' unpaid work and given a 14-month driving ban.

He had previously admitted losing control of his vehicle and colliding with Mr Anderson's car.

The court heard that McVeigh had been at the head of a line of traffic when the accident happened after what seemed to have been "a momentary lapse of attention which had tragic consequences".

Image caption John McVeigh lost control of his car before the crash

His advocate said: "Mr McVeigh has an extremely limited recollection of the collision and accepts the findings of an investigation which shows he momentarily entered the opposing carriageway."

He said that his client had been well within the speed limit and drugs and alcohol had not been involved.

He added that McVeigh had not been using his mobile phone, nor had he been tired or driving erratically.

In short, he said there had been "nothing to foreshadow what tragically occurred or caused him to temporarily lose control".

The court was told that McVeigh was also badly injured in the crash and still had to walk with the aid of a stick.

Sheriff George Jamieson, the fiscal depute and the advocate all expressed their sympathy to Mr Anderson's family for their "grievous loss".