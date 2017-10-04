Huntsmen drop fox-hunting case appeal
- 4 October 2017
- From the section South Scotland
Two huntsmen convicted of illegal fox hunting in the Borders have dropped their appeals.
John Richardson and Johnny Riley, who were members of the Jedforest hunt, were each fined after being found guilty of deliberately hunting a fox with dogs.
It was the first conviction of its kind since hunting was banned in 2002. Their crime had been caught on camera.
The League Against Cruel Sports has welcomed the decision.