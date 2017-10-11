Image copyright Holland & Sherry Image caption An investment of about £500,000 has been made in the Peebles weaving shed

A weaving shed to "safeguard skills" in the Borders has been officially opened by the Princess Royal.

Holland & Sherry has invested about £500,000 at its Peebles site.

The company said that was the "corner stone" of continued growth at the facility which currently employs 113 staff.

The royal visitor was shown around the plant and met staff before unveiling a plaque to commemorate the opening of the new weaving area.

Image copyright Holland & Sherry Image caption Holland & Sherry said the new facility would help to ensure future growth

Chief Operating Officer Frank O'Reilly said: "This new facility, combined with our new apprenticeships, provides opportunities for growth and ensures our design and weaving skills are passed on to the next generation."

Holland & Sherry was formed in London in 1836 and has continued to provide cloth to tailors and luxury brands across the world.

In 1968 it bought Scots merchant Lowe Donald in Peebles and decide to move its distribution operations to the purpose-built warehouse there.

The company sells 750,000 metres of cloth each year around the world with a turnover of £56m.