Image copyright ReS

An energy firm has appealed against the refusal of a 14-turbine wind farm in Galloway, saying it is "confident" the location is appropriate.

RES was refused permission for the Annabaglish project near Glenluce earlier this year.

Dumfries and Galloway councillors were concerned about the landscape impact, particularly on views at Knock Fell.

However, the company said it believed the benefits of the scheme outweighed any "limited" environmental impact.

"Onshore wind remains the cheapest form of generation and projects like Annabaglish represent good value for UK bill payers," it said in a statement.

"The project will now be passed to the Scottish government's department for planning and environmental appeals, who will appoint a reporter to examine the evidence."