Dumfries and Galloway boy killed in pole accident
- 16 October 2017
A 12-year-old boy was crushed to death by a large pole as he played with friends in a Dumfries and Galloway village.
The boy died at the scene in Kelloholm, police say.
Emergency services were called to an area of open ground at Glengaber Avenue shortly after 17:00 BST on Sunday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said they found the child trapped under the pole but despite efforts to free him, he could not be saved.