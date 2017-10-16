Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Glengaber Avenue in Kelloholm on Sunday afternoon.

A 12-year-old boy was crushed to death by a large pole as he played with friends in a Dumfries and Galloway village.

The boy died at the scene in Kelloholm, police say.

Emergency services were called to an area of open ground at Glengaber Avenue shortly after 17:00 BST on Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said they found the child trapped under the pole but despite efforts to free him, he could not be saved.