A 50-year-old pedestrian has been seriously hurt after being struck by a car in the Borders.

The incident, which involved a Mercedes A150, happened on the A72 south of Walkerburn at about 11:00.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was being treated by emergency services at the scene.

The road has been shut between Clovenfords and the Nest roundabout and motorists are being advised to take alternative routes.

Insp Calum Welsh said: "We are still trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and would urge anyone with information to contact us immediately.

"Anyone planning to travel via the A72 is urged to take a different route while officers and other emergency services are in attendance."