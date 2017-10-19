An attempt is being made to appeal against the rejection of plans for a poultry shed housing 32,000 chickens in the Borders.

Councillors refused the proposals by Glenrath Farms at Easter Happrew near Peebles despite being recommended for approval by planning officials.

They voted by five to four to turn down the scheme.

An appeal bid has been lodged with the Scottish government but it requires further information to take it forward.

Glenrath Farms has until 1 November to provide the documents needed for the appeal to proceed.