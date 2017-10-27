Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked in the Homebase car park

A 70-year-old man has been injured in a row over a car park space in Dumfries.

Police said the man was knocked to the ground at the town's Homebase store at about 11:15. He later received hospital treatment for a head wound.

Officers said his attacker was a man of about 50, of medium build and with short grey hair. The suspect was wearing dark clothing.

He left the scene in a small blue or silver car. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.