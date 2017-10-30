Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The lights are linked to speed monitoring devices at the entry and exit to the village

Work is starting in a south of Scotland village to put innovative speed detection traffic lights in place.

The system in Springholm is expected to go live by the end of November.

Two sets of traffic lights, linked to speed monitoring devices, will be installed at the entry and exit to the village.

If a vehicle is travelling under the limit then the lights will remain green but if it is exceeded then that will turn them red.

The reverse speed discrimination signals are being put in place in response to community concerns about speeding in the area.

Campaigner Chris Wybrew said the "devil would be in the detail" for residents as to how the lights operated.

He said much would depend on enforcement action taken against anybody running through a red light and also what trigger speed was set.

Once they are in place, the lights will be monitored for the "foreseeable future" to check on their effectiveness.