Image caption Inglis was jailed for five-and-a-half years at the High Court in Edinburgh

An intruder who repeatedly fired a stun gun at a man before stabbing him as he tried to escape has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Jordan Inglis, 24, grabbed his victim by the throat and inflicted electric shocks on him about 10 times.

A judge told him that he had carried out "a terrifying attack on a man in his home".

Inglis, a prisoner, admitted assaulting Andrew Headspeath to his severe injury in his home in Galashiels on 18 March.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Armstrong said: "The matter is aggravated by the use of weapons, a stun gun and a knife, with the latter used to inflict severe injury."

During the attack Inglis seized his victim by the neck and repeatedly discharged the stun gun at his body, punched and kicked him and struck him with the knife.

He also admitted the illegal possession of an electronic stun gun disguised as a torch and was sentenced to five years' imprisonment for that offence to be served concurrently with the assault sentence.

Advocate depute Allan Nicol said Inglis had come in followed by his then girlfriend Kirsty McManus, 32, and Mr Headspeath realised he was holding a weapon.

'End up dead'

Inglis grabbed the victim and was shouting "where's the money" before firing the stun gun at him and producing a large knife.

During the attack the victim was stabbed to the left side of his back and was also cut. Inglis told him to reveal where the money was or he would "end up dead in the bath".

Mr Headspeath managed to flee the property and ran across the road to knock on doors before he saw Inglis and McManus leave, with her carrying a laptop.

An ambulance was called after the victim began suffering breathing problems and he was taken to hospital where his wounds were sutured.

Mr Nicol said that McManus' sister had earlier phoned her claiming that money had been taken from her.

Barmaid McManus, of Tweedbank, had originally been charged with the attack on Mr Headspeath along with Inglis but the Crown earlier accepted her guilty plea solely to stealing the laptop from the assault victim's home.

'Took laptop'

Lord Armstrong rejected a defence plea to spare her a prison sentence and jailed her for 160 days.

The judge pointed out that her record of offending included a significant number of crimes of dishonesty.

Defence counsel John McElroy, for Inglis, said: "At the time he was in a relationship with the co-accused. The relationship no longer exists."

He said that while in custody Inglis had been receiving religious instruction "with a view to being baptised shortly".

Joe Barr, counsel for McManus, said: "She accepts she took the laptop. That is the extent of her involvement in this matter."

He argued that the court could deal with her by the imposition of a community payback order but she was also jailed.