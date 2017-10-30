Image copyright Fergus Waddell

Emergency services have been called out to a fire on a bus in a south of Scotland town.

Passengers were taken off the Stagecoach service and transferred to another one after the blaze broke out at about 12:20 in Castle Douglas.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was sent to the scene in the town's King Street and put out the fire.

Nobody was injured in the incident but the bus was badly damaged.