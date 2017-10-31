Army bomb disposal experts were called out after a suspected wartime bomb was discovered near Thornhill.

A cordon was put in place and a nearby road shut after the bomb was unearthed on a building plot on farmland near the B729 at Wallaceton.

The discovery was made at about 16:30 on Monday.

The bomb - believed to be a remnant from World War Two - was taken to a safe area where a controlled explosion was due to be carried out.