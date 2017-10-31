Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A698 between Hawick and Denholm

A biker has been seriously injured in a crash with a car in the Scottish Borders.

The incident took place on the A698 between Hawick and Denholm at about 10:55 on Saturday.

The 52-year-old was travelling west on his Triumph Tiger 800 when it was in collision with a grey Nissan Almera.

The road was closed until 16:00 and the biker was taken to the Borders General Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Sgt Neil Inglis said: "We've spoken to a number of witnesses to this collision so far but, as part of our ongoing enquiries, we'd urge anyone who may have any information which may be able to help to get in touch as soon as possible."