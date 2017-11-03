Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in Kelso's Tweedsyde Park on Monday

A pensioner in the Borders has been conned out of thousands of pounds by a bogus caller.

The 85-year-old was targeted in his own home in Tweedsyde Park in Kelso on Monday.

A man called at the property claiming to be there to check the security on his computer.

After being given access to the house and a laptop, police said a "five-figure" sum had been removed from the elderly man's bank accounts.

Police have reminded the public never to let unsolicited callers into their homes or provide them with access to any personal details or information.

Insp John Scott said: "The callous individual responsible for this scam has clearly targeted an elderly man and successfully stolen a significant sum of cash from the victim's internet banking accounts.

"We are pursuing a number of local lines of inquiry to trace this male and anyone with information is asked to come forward."