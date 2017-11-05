Image copyright Scottish Farmer Image caption Ross Montague said he wanted to do something to help neighbouring farmer Doddie Weir

More than 150 tractors are taking part in a parade to help fund research into motor neurone disease.

The event in Lauder has been organised in aid of the foundation set up by former rugby international Doddie Weir after contracting the condition (MND).

Organiser Ross Montague said they had been overwhelmed by the level of support for the event.

The public is being invited to come out and support the parade when it passes through Lauder just after 11:00 GMT.

They can also see the tractors when they return to Thirlestane Castle, at about 13:00.

Mr Montague said he was keen to do something to raise funds for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.

'Hugely encouraged'

"You could always rely on him to do something for charity," he said.

"It just shocked me that someone like that who had done those sorts of things was going to suffer.

"He might be known as a former Scotland player but for us in this area he is a neighbouring farmer.

"I felt it was something that we as farming neighbours needed to do."

Mr Montague said friends had also lost their father to MND and the parade was a way for the farming community and local people to support those affected.

"I am hugely encouraged by the number of tractors registered to take part, and I am sure there will be more turning up on the day," he added.

The event will see temporary diversions placed on the A68 from about 10:30 to 12:00 and then again at about 13:00.

There may also be delays in and around Lauder, Langshaw and Blainslie from 09:00 until 16:00 with tractors arriving, the parade taking place and then tractors leaving from Thirlestane at the close of the event.