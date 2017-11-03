South Scotland

Lockerbie to Penrith police chase driver hit 137mph

Dumfries Sheriff Court

A man has appeared in court on a dangerous driving charge after a 40-mile cross-border chase which ended with his car crashing into a wall.

Joseph Mjemer, 34, of Glasgow, admitted driving at speeds of up to 137mph on the motorway from Lockerbie to Penrith.

Police on both sides of the Scotland-England border were involved in the chase on Thursday.

A sheriff called for background reports and remanded Mjemer in custody for a month.

Dumfries Sheriff Court heard how Mjemer collided with a marked police car on his way into Penrith.

He then went into the town at speeds of up to 59mph, went along a one-way street in the wrong direction, overtook queuing traffic at a red light and collided with a road sign and a wall.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without a valid licence and using a car without insurance.

Solicitor Ranald Lindsay said Mjemer was travelling to London to see his son when the incident happened.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites