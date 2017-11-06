Image copyright Google

Police have said the consequences could have been "far more serious" after a cinema door was set alight in the Scottish Borders.

A customer reported smelling burning at the Pavilion Cinema in Galashiels on Saturday at 18:30.

A fire exit door was discovered to have been set alight.

Insp Mike Bennett said that thanks to the customer and the quick actions of staff, the blaze had been stopped before it could "grow and spread".

"Nevertheless, this reckless act of stupidity had the very real potential to become a far more serious incident and we are keen to identify the culprits as soon as possible," he added.

"If you saw any suspicious activity around the cinema on Saturday evening or have any other information that can assist with this investigation then please contact police immediately."

Damage which will cost about £1,000 to repair was caused to the door.