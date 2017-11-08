Ae, Garlieston and Kirkbean school closure plans set to be shelved
Plans to shut three rural schools in Dumfries and Galloway are being recommended to be dropped.
Proposals to close Ae, Garlieston and Kirkbean primaries provoked significant community and political opposition.
Dumfries and Galloway Council announced last month that it would "pause" the plans in light of the "wide-ranging" representations it had received.
It is now being advised to keep the three schools open with their future assured for the next five years.
The primaries involved have all been informed of the move.
When consultation began the three schools had 37 pupils in total with a combined capacity of nearly 200.
If the closures had been given the go-ahead, the primaries could have been shut by July next year.
However, they now look set to be retained for some time, with a final decision due at a council committee meeting later this month.
Political reaction
- Dumfriesshire Conservative MSP Oliver Mundell said: "This is very welcome news that the council are now formally recommending to keep these schools open. It represents a screeching U-turn and a very significant change in policy. Only a few months ago they seemed absolutely convinced that these schools needed to be closed despite the vital role they play in rural education."
- South of Scotland Labour MSP Colin Smyth said: "I welcome the recommendation to have Ae, Garlieston and Kirkbean primary schools stay open along with the five year moratorium on any future consultation as per the requirements of the act. Dumfries and Galloway Council has listened to the powerful case put by local communities who value and want to work to support their local schools."
- Galloway and West Dumfries Conservative MSP Finlay Carson said: "I welcome today's announcement that Dumfries and Galloway's recommendation to committee will be for both Garlieston and Kirkbean Primaries to remain open. It is vital that our local communities are served by local primary schools. It is reassuring that this decision has been made following the intervention of concerned parents, community groups, and politicians."
- South of Scotland SNP MSP Emma Harper said: "This is a victory for the parents who fought so hard to keep these schools open. Closing rural schools is often a precursor to decline within the affected communities - that is why the Scottish government has legislated to ensure there is a presumption against school closures. Schools are at the heart of rural communities, and if we are serious about helping these communities to thrive, it is vital that schools stay open."