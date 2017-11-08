Image copyright Google Image caption The council is being recommended to keep Garlieston Primary and two others open

Plans to shut three rural schools in Dumfries and Galloway are being recommended to be dropped.

Proposals to close Ae, Garlieston and Kirkbean primaries provoked significant community and political opposition.

Dumfries and Galloway Council announced last month that it would "pause" the plans in light of the "wide-ranging" representations it had received.

It is now being advised to keep the three schools open with their future assured for the next five years.

The primaries involved have all been informed of the move.

When consultation began the three schools had 37 pupils in total with a combined capacity of nearly 200.

If the closures had been given the go-ahead, the primaries could have been shut by July next year.

However, they now look set to be retained for some time, with a final decision due at a council committee meeting later this month.

Political reaction