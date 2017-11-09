South Scotland

Driver survives Auldgirth timber lorry crash

Car crash Image copyright Police Scotland

A 20-year-old man has avoided serious injury after his car was involved in a crash with a timber lorry.

The accident happened on the A76 near Auldgirth at about 13:25 and closed the road for about an hour.

Police said one caller thought the car had "exploded" when they reported the incident which involved an HGV and a blue Ford Fiesta.

However, nobody was badly hurt with the car driver, from Kelloholm, suffering only "soft tissue injuries".

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites