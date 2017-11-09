Driver survives Auldgirth timber lorry crash
9 November 2017
A 20-year-old man has avoided serious injury after his car was involved in a crash with a timber lorry.
The accident happened on the A76 near Auldgirth at about 13:25 and closed the road for about an hour.
Police said one caller thought the car had "exploded" when they reported the incident which involved an HGV and a blue Ford Fiesta.
However, nobody was badly hurt with the car driver, from Kelloholm, suffering only "soft tissue injuries".