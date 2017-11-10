Image copyright Historic Scotland Image caption Plans have been approved to turn the landmark building into holiday apartments

Plans to convert a "Coo Palace", built by a wealthy landowner to house his cattle, have been approved

The landmark building - designed to look like a castle - was constructed in rural Kirkcudbrightshire in the early 1900s to house a herd of 12 cows.

It fell into serious disrepair and was placed on the Buildings at Risk register more than 25 years ago.

Councillors have now given the green light to plans to turn the former dairy near Borgue into holiday apartments.

The proposals will see 24 units created in total involving the conversion of the current building and construction of new properties.

Image copyright JMP Architects Image caption The project will see the old building converted and new properties built

It will bring the Coo Palace back into use after several decades.

The building was constructed for wealthy Manchester merchant James Brown who retired to south west Scotland in the late 19th Century.

Historic Environment Scotland welcomed the move to bring an "unusual and distinctive" site back into use but with a number of suggestions to amend the design.

Dumfries and Galloway Council approved the project but with a string of conditions attached.