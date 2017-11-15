Image copyright Google Image caption The grant will allow Brown Brothers to expand its premises

A south of Scotland meat processing firm has secured support which will help create 50 new jobs and safeguard more than 500 others.

Kelloholm-based Brown Brothers has received more than £800,000 from the Scottish government and European Union.

It is one of 15 projects across Scotland to benefit from more than £4.6m of grants.

Managing director Alan Hill said it would enable the business to "grow quicker" and help boost the economy.

The funding - the latest round of food processing, manufacturing and co-operation grants - was announced by Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing.

Among the other firms to benefit were Laurencekirk-based Castleton Fruit, Ardgowan Distillery in Inverkip and the Brewers Association of Scotland.

'Continuing commitment'

"Our food and drink industry is world-renowned for the quality of our wonderful natural larder, and is a key contributor to Scotland's economy," said Mr Ewing.

"This investment of more than £4.6m will benefit famers, meat packers and bakers across Scotland and further demonstrates my continuing commitment to supporting and growing that contribution.

"Not only will this funding help to create 90 new jobs, it will help safeguard 820 posts in our rural economy and help our food and drink companies expand their businesses and the products they offer."

Mr Hill said Brown Brothers would put the grant towards a new energy efficient extension of its meat processing plant.

"This will allow us to efficiently increase our throughput capacity and offer a 'one stop shop' for our customers in fresh, chilled and frozen cooked meats," he said.

"This will provide long-term job security and job creation."