Scottish Borders Council is being advised to start charging for naming streets and properties in the region.

A report to the local authority said the move would help to cover annual costs of about £22,000 in processing such requests.

It said a number of councils around Scotland already charged a range of rates for the service.

If agreed it would cost £150 to name a street and £75 to number or name every individual property.

The report shows a significant difference in charges across the country with street naming fees going from £100 at four councils up to £1,200 in Perth and Kinross.

SBC is being advised to introduce its charging policy from the beginning of December this year.