Street name charge introduction advised in Scottish Borders
Scottish Borders Council is being advised to start charging for naming streets and properties in the region.
A report to the local authority said the move would help to cover annual costs of about £22,000 in processing such requests.
It said a number of councils around Scotland already charged a range of rates for the service.
If agreed it would cost £150 to name a street and £75 to number or name every individual property.
The report shows a significant difference in charges across the country with street naming fees going from £100 at four councils up to £1,200 in Perth and Kinross.
SBC is being advised to introduce its charging policy from the beginning of December this year.