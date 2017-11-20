South Scotland

Teenage girl's death in Innerleithen 'unexplained'

Caddon Court Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called out to Caddon Court at the weekend

Police have said they are treating the death of a teenage girl in the Scottish Borders as unexplained.

Officers were called to Caddon Court in Innerleithen on Saturday following the discovery of the 17-year-old's body within a property.

The teenager has been named locally as Meighan Reid.

A short police statement said the death was not thought to be suspicious and a report into the incident would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites