Image caption The firm was fined at Dumfries Sheriff Court

A Cumbrian firm has been fined £10,000 at Dumfries Sheriff Court following an accident near Langholm in which a man was left paralysed from the waist down.

The injured man was part of a team cutting branches from trees at the Arkleton Estate in November 2016.

He fell from the bonnet of a tarmac spreader and suffered severe injuries

MW Tarmacadam Contractors, of Staveley, admitted failing to ensure the works were planned and carried out to allow safe working at height.