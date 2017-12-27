Image copyright Google Image caption The bodies were found in a property in Ladyrig View, Heiton near Kelso.

Police have launched an investigation after a man and a woman were found dead in a village in the Scottish Borders on Boxing Day.

The woman, who was in her 40s, and a man in his 50s were discovered in a property in Heiton, near Kelso, at about 15:00.

Officers said the small community had been left shocked by the deaths.

Det Ch Insp Keith Hardie, of Police Scotland's major investigations team, said the deaths were "unexplained".

The team is trying to establish the full circumstances of the pair's deaths.

'Detailed investigation'

He added: "I would like to offer my condolences to the families of the man and woman who have sadly died.

"Whilst our inquiries are at an early stage and formal identification is yet to take place, we are satisfied we know who they are and we are providing support to their loved ones.

"Officers and forensic experts will be on site today carrying out a detailed investigation."

Supt Jim Royan added: "We understand that this is a shocking incident for a small, quiet area of the Borders and we will have a number of our local officers on patrol to provide support to the community as well as the major investigations team investigation.

"I would like to thank the people of Heiton in advance for their patience and cooperation, and please come and speak to one of the team if you have any information that could assist."

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.