South Scotland

Man in court accused of murdering Beverley Bliss in Carrutherstown

  • 27 December 2017
Beverley Bliss
Image caption Beveley Bliss was found dead in a house in Carrutherstown on Friday

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman in a village in the south of Scotland.

James Standing, 35, was also charged with attempted murder during the private hearing at Dumfries Sheriff Court.

Beverley Bliss, 52, was found dead in a house in Carrutherstown on Friday. Police also discovered a 47-year-old man injured in the village.

Mr Standing, from Dumfries, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

