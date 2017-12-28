Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kevin Armstrong and Pauline Cockburn were found dead at a property near Kelso

Two people found dead in a house in the Scottish Borders have been named locally.

The bodies of Kevin Armstrong, 53, and Pauline Cockburn, 48, were discovered at a property in Ladyrig View in the village of Heiton, near Kelso, at about 15:00 on Boxing Day.

Police said inquiries were ongoing into the circumstances of the deaths.

However, they added that they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Police said one line of inquiry was a gun was used as a weapon.

Det Ch Insp Keith Hardie, of Police Scotland, said: "The deaths remain unexplained pending post-mortem examinations being carried out.

"Whilst work to establish the exact circumstances is ongoing, I can confirm that the incident is contained and I am not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

"We continue to offer our thoughts and support to the families of those who have died, and to the local community who I'd like to thank for their assistance with the investigation, and for the support they in turn are providing to the families and each other."

Supt Jim Royan, of Police Scotland, said: "This is a small, close-knit community on the outskirts of Kelso and we recognise the impact that the deaths and our ongoing investigation is having.

"Whilst work is ongoing at the house in Ladyrig View, local officers will remain in the area."