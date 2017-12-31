Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Mr Maitland's family said: "We all loved him very much"

The parents of a 28-year-old man from Dumfries and Galloway who died in a crash on the A66 in Cumbria have paid tribute to their "beloved" son.

Freddie Maitland, of Kirkcudbright, died after his Nissan car and a lorry collided at Crackenthorpe at about 17:50 on Friday.

Cumbria Police said Mr Maitland was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary but died from his injuries.

Jamie and Jane Maitland said they were "numb with sadness".

A 34-year-old man in the Mercedes lorry was unhurt, officers said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A66 at Crackenthorpe

The statement from Mr Maitland's family, released through police, added: "Our dear Freddie died in a horrible accident.

"We have lost our beloved third child, and Emma and Adam their maddening little brother.

"We are numb with sadness. He had a knack of making friends and was happiest when the centre of attention.

"His strong sense of right and wrong did not always extend to respect for other people's wardrobe. We all loved him very much."

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone who stopped at the scene, especially any vehicles travelling westbound towards Penrith, to contact them.

Officers said they were keen to speak to the driver of a grey VW Golf that stopped on the grass verge near the scene.