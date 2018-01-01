High wind warning for coastal communities

Image caption Forecasters have warned about the risk to coastal communities

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of strong winds expected on Tuesday.

Parts of Scotland are likely to be affected, particularly the south of the country.

Forecasters said that, when combined with high tides, some western coastal communities could experience large waves and spray.

There is also a "small chance" of injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material.

The Met Office said power cuts and disruption to other services, such as mobile phones, may occur.

There is a small chance of transport disruption or cancellation of public transport.

The warning states: "A deepening area of low pressure is expected to track northeastwards across the northern half of the UK.

"This will most likely bring a spell of very strong winds to Northern Ireland later Tuesday, which will then move northeastwards across parts of southern Scotland and Northern England before clearing into the North Sea early on Wednesday.

"There is however still a lot of uncertainty over the exact track that the low pressure will take and hence where precisely the strongest winds will be.

"Gales with gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely, whilst some western coastal areas have a chance of seeing gusts of 80 mph."