Image copyright Nithy Image caption BBC Weather Watchers captured images of the coastal flooding in parts of Dumfries and Galloway

Storm Eleanor has caused significant coastal flooding and blocked a number of roads in south west Scotland.

Police in Dumfries and Galloway said the region had been "battered" overnight by strong winds.

They said many coastal roads still had issues with standing water and advised motorists not to try to drive in flooded areas.

A number of routes have been blocked by fallen trees but police said council staff were dealing with them.

The local authority said a "major incident" had been declared shortly after midnight by police in response to a number of calls in the region.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption A weather warning remains in place until 18:00 on Wednesday across southern Scotland

It said that some roads remained shut and there had been "isolated incidences" of power cuts but no indication of widespread issues.

The council added that the weather would be monitored throughout the day and action taken where required.

Flood warnings remain in place around the country after Storm Eleanor swept in late on Tuesday.

Fourteen notices were issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) for Wednesday, mostly covering Dumfries and Galloway.

Fifth storm

Warnings have also been issued for Grangemouth, Culross, Longannet and Kincardine in the central and Fife areas.

The fifth storm of the season has moved into the North Sea but warnings for high winds remain in place until Wednesday evening.

A 77mph gust was recorded at West Freugh and 72mph at Dundrennan, both in Dumfries and Galloway, on Tuesday evening, according to the Met Office.

However, the strongest winds in the area are thought to have passed.

Issuing its flood alert for Dumfries and Galloway, Sepa said high tides combined with a large storm surge were expected throughout the region and warned that coastal communities and roads may experience flooding around high tide on Wednesday.

The agency has also issued flood alerts for coastlines in northern Scotland.

The latest warnings come days after the country was hit by Storm Dylan.