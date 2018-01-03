Image copyright NBBJ/Paul McMullin Image caption The new hospital, which opened last month, has been put on "red status" as admission levels rise

A new multi-million pound hospital in Dumfries has been put on "red status" as it deals with high admission levels.

The region's health board said the move was due in part to high numbers of GP referrals and a rise in people attending the emergency department.

Medical director Ken Donaldson said they were dealing with large numbers of respiratory issues and cases of flu.

It has resulted in the suspension of some outpatient clinics as the "most effective way" to handle the situation.

Mr Donaldson said partner organisations like the Scottish Ambulance Service had been notified but stressed it was a "countrywide situation".

'Continuously monitored'

"As ever, we would ask members of the public to give thought to how they first seek assistance, and to consider what the most appropriate point of contact might be," he said.

"GP practices are open again today, and community pharmacies are also able to provide advice and help for many conditions.

"Good advice can also be obtained by visiting the website www.nhsinform.scot."

NHS Dumfries and Galloway said the situation at the hospital was being "continuously monitored" and patients were being notified of any outpatient clinics which had been suspended.