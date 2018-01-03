South Scotland

Camper van stolen in Duns showroom break-in

  • 3 January 2018
Image caption The thief drove the camper van through the showroom window

A thief has driven off in a camper van through a car showroom window in the Borders.

The incident happened at the Aitken Walker site on Berwick Road in Duns at about 02:00.

A grey Vauxhall Caravelle - registration LR14 ZHO - was taken and driven off towards Chirnside.

The suspect has been described as white and was wearing a trilby-style hat, a dark, hooded top with an Adidas flower logo and dark trousers.

Det Sgt Stevie Halls said: "We're appealing for anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of the Aitken Walker showroom on Berwick Road in the early hours of Wednesday 3 January.

"Similarly if anyone has any information about the whereabouts of the vehicle now, we would like to hear from you."

