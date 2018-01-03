Paddle boarder rescued in stormy seas in Luce Bay
- 3 January 2018
A paddle boarder was rescued after getting into difficulties in stormy seas off the Dumfries and Galloway Coast.
An inshore lifeboat and a rescue helicopter were sent after reports at about midday that the boarder was struggling in extreme weather in Luce Bay.
The boarder was winched to safety but did not require any medical assistance.
The Stranraer lifeboat crew recovered the paddle board.