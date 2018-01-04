South Scotland

Man discovered dead after Dumfries house fire

  • 4 January 2018
Bruce Dewar Meuse Image copyright Google
Image caption Emergency services were called out to Bruce Dewar Mews on Wednesday afternoon

A man has been found dead after a fire broke out at a house in Dumfries.

Emergency services were called out at about 16:15 on Wednesday after the blaze was discovered in the town's Bruce Dewar Mews.

Police said the body of a man was found in the house and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was put out and a joint investigation is set to take place into the cause. The procurator fiscal has been informed.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites