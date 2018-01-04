Man discovered dead after Dumfries house fire
- 4 January 2018
A man has been found dead after a fire broke out at a house in Dumfries.
Emergency services were called out at about 16:15 on Wednesday after the blaze was discovered in the town's Bruce Dewar Mews.
Police said the body of a man was found in the house and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fire was put out and a joint investigation is set to take place into the cause. The procurator fiscal has been informed.